Institutional stability
India needs timely appointments in higher education
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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Some of India’s premier higher-education institutions are facing a leadership vacuum, with 37 of the 155 Institutions of National Importance (23.9 per cent) operating under interim, acting or in-charge heads, additional-charge arrangements or extensions, according to a recent Hindustan Times analysis. The problem is particularly acute in central universities, where 20 of 48 institutions analysed have an interim leadership or extended tenures. Some vacancies persist despite posts being advertised months or even years earlier. This is more than an administrative inconvenience. Vice-chancellors and directors oversee faculty recruitment, academic programmes, budgets, infrastructure, and research partnerships. Prolonged uncertainty can delay decisions on new courses, the setting up of laboratories, and long-term financial commitments. Interim heads may also be reluctant to undertake major reforms when their authority is temporary. Additional-charge arrangements compound the problem by dividing the attention of senior academics between institutions. Hence, prolonged vacancies can put institutions in “standby mode”, weakening accountability and long-term planning.