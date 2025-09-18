Israeli impunity in Gaza: US support counters growing global censure

The overwhelming vote at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly last week in support of a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine without the involvement of Hamas has set a fresh marker of global condemnation of Israel’s assault in Gaza. The New York Resolution, moved by France, was endorsed by 142 votes, with 10 against (including the United States and Israel) and 12 abstentions. It comes ahead of the UN summit, scheduled for September 22, and is expected to preface recognition of the Palestinian state by American allies France, Canada, Australia, Belgium, and Portugal. The United Kingdom has