Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 11:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Learning to grow: Strengthening education can drive economic growth

Learning to grow: Strengthening education can drive economic growth

Increased access to higher-education facilitates more workers to take up high-skill jobs

students, lab test
Premium

According to research, education accounted for half of total economic growth and two-thirds of real income gains among the world’s poorest 20 per cent since 1980.

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the ongoing controversy over the National Education Policy (NEP) and the three-language policy, it is important to recognise that the focus should not shift from improving educational outcomes. If unaddressed, this will have long-term ramifications. The Annual Status of Education Report (Aser) has repeatedly shown that outcomes in Indian schools leave much to be desired. For sustained higher growth, educational outcomes must be improved at all levels. Thankfully, over the past few decades, the expansion in access to education across both high- and low-income states in India has contributed to significant productivity gains, especially among the poor. India needs
Topics : higher education Indian education Editorial Comment Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon