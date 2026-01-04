Level-playing field: Support to Vodafone Idea should not be exclusive

However, it’s important to note that preventing a duopoly should not go against the principle of a level playing field in any sector. It’s no different in the case of telecom, which was until a few years ago a sector with multiple operators, and then the alleged 2G scam forced several telcos out of business. So, if Vi, in which the government has a 49 per cent stake, has been granted a moratorium to repay its AGR dues up to 2016-17, another private telco, Bharti Airtel, too deserves similar support even though its financials are much stronger. Reliance Jio, the third private telco, started its operations only in 2016 and, therefore, has no pending AGR dues.

To put things in context, AGR dues are to be paid to the government by all telcos, including state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), as part of licence fees and spectrum-usage charges. As against the past model of companies paying a fixed fee for the telecom licence, a revenue-sharing format was introduced in 1999, where telcos were mandated to share a fixed percentage of their gross revenue with the government as licence fee and spectrum-usage charge. But the definition of AGR (whether the entire revenues of the company or only the telecom revenue will be counted for paying the dues) has been a point of contention, sending the stakeholders to courts over the years. The latest Supreme Court verdict of October 2025, which was modified a bit a month later, forms the background of the Union Cabinet decision on the five-year moratorium, given on December 31. The court allowed the Union government to reassess and reconcile Vi’s AGR dues up to 2016-17.