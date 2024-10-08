Maldives' strategic shift: Domestic priorities induce a thaw with India

It took an economic crisis for Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to transition from an “Indian Out” champion during his 2023 election campaign to an expansive host a year later, inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit next year and exhorting more Indian tourists to visit the island nation. Staring at a debt default and with foreign-exchange reserves falling to $440 million, roughly worth one and a half months’ imports, Male’s newfound bonhomie with New Delhi has been built on a financial package that includes a $400 million currency-swap deal and an additional Rs 3,000 crore