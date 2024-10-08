Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Maldives' strategic shift: Domestic priorities induce a thaw with India

Maldives' strategic shift: Domestic priorities induce a thaw with India

As debt looms and foreign reserves dwindle, Muizzu's invitation to PM Narendra Modi and the push for increased Indian tourism highlight a pragmatic approach to foreign relations

Mohamed Muizzu, Mohamed, Modi, Narendra Modi
Premium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu during a meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It took an economic crisis for Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to transition from an “Indian Out” champion during his 2023 election campaign to an expansive host a year later, inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit next year and exhorting more Indian tourists to visit the island nation. Staring at a debt default and with foreign-exchange reserves falling to $440 million, roughly worth one and a half months’ imports, Male’s newfound bonhomie with New Delhi has been built on a financial package that includes a $400 million currency-swap deal and an additional Rs 3,000 crore
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Maldives Belt and Road Initiative Economic Crisis

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon