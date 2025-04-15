Manufacturing momentum: Encouraging signs emerge in Uttar Pradesh

Once known predominantly for its agrarian economy and high population density, Uttar Pradesh seems to be making a strong push to foster industrial growth and secure investment in infrastructure, technology, and key industries. Foxconn’s reported proposal to set up a sprawling 300-acre manufacturing facility in Greater Noida would be a significant milestone in the state’s industrial expansion. This move — by one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturers, which is operating in South Indian states — in a way signals growing confidence in UP as an investment destination. GautamBuddha Nagar is now emerging as a hub for hi-tech manufacturing, bolstered