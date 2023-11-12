Message for Beijing

The fifth annual Indo-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue has moved the needle significantly forward in aligning India’s foreign policy interests with those of the United States (US) as a counterweight to China’s growing global dominance. Two broad geopolitical messages were emphasised after meetings in New Delhi between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and their US counterparts Lloyd J Austin III and Anthony Blinken. Both build on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US in June. The first is deepening collaboration between the US military-industrial complex and the Indian defence production establishment. Second, implicit in the joint statement is a decisive alignment with US foreign policy interests.

The first outcome is implicit in the announcement that