Message from the mountains

Back to the future

To 2024 and beyond

Himachal Pradesh: At least 60 killed amid rain fury; rescue ops underway

The rising death toll from rain and landslides in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the past week is yet another tragic reminder of how state administrations prioritise tourism income over basic safety standards. The latest disaster has exposed the wilful disregard for basic environmental norms by permitting uncontrolled and unplanned construction of roads and buildings in one of the world’s most ecologically fragile regions. Such tragedies recur with varying intensity each summer and monsoon season, yet no local administration appears to have absorbed the fundamental lessons from them. In Uttarakhand, for instance, flash fl

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com