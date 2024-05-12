Business Standard
Migration matters

Mobility must remain a priority for economic diplomacy

Asia’s contribution to global growth led by India in the coming years will be the largest. India’s growth will create a large migration to cities, requiring focus on urban development
Business Standard Editorial Comment
Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

Many Indians migrate to other countries, particularly the Gulf nations and the developed world. Both migration within the country and migration to other countries are usually in search of better livelihood, but can sometimes be distress-led. In 2020, about 18 million people from India were residing outside their country of birth. Countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States (US), and Saudi Arabia host the largest Indian diaspora. The latest World Migration Report, released by the International Organization for Migration, reaffirms that India to the UAE, the US, and Saudi Arabia feature in the top 10 country-to-country migration
First Published: May 12 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

