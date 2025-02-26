Misleading medical ads: SC move must lead to stronger regulations

The government should act promptly on the Supreme Court’s call for a mechanism enabling citizens to file complaints against misleading medical advertisements. The two-judge Bench of the apex court stated it would issue comprehensive directions for the grievance-redress mechanism shortly. If designed well, such a mechanism could offer genuine agency to consumers of medical products and services and would not come a moment too late. The Advertising Standards Council of India (Asci), a voluntary watchdog for advertising ethics, has suggested that a large chunk of complaints of misleading advertisements is related to health care. In the past three years, the