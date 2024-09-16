'Mission Mausam' promises: Cloud chambers, AI, better weather forecasting

The newly minted Mission Mausam is focusing on the research and development of technologies to improve India’s understanding of weather systems and finetune the ability to deliver accurate, localised weather forecasts. Among other things, the Mission will set up lab facilities to create clouds within enclosed spaces, and experimentally determine how such clouds could be seeded with chemicals to induce rain, or prevent rain by desiccation. Apart from boosting the scientific understanding of natural processes like cloud formation and rain, hail, and ice, by artificially suppressing or enhancing weather systems, the Mission has the mandate to improve