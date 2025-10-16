MNC listing in India has a strong message on market depth, resilience

LG Electronics India had a blockbuster listing this week, with over 50 per cent gains compared to the issue price, after witnessing a significant investor interest during the issue period. With the issue, LG Electronics has joined a host of multinational corporations (MNCs) listed in India. Hyundai Motor India was listed last year with an issue size of over ₹27,000 crore. These large and popular listings underscore the kind of change India has witnessed over the past several decades. In the 1970s, for example, the government was forcing Indian arms of MNCs to dilute capital. As a result,