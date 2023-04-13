Monsoon variables

If the long-range monsoon prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) holds true, the country can hope to get good rain during the four-month rainy season (June to September) for a fifth year in a row. Such prolonged phases of normal monsoon are quite infrequent, even if not unprecedented. The IMD anticipates the total seasonal rainfall to be 96 per cent of the long-period average. Though this prediction does not tally with the projection of below-normal rainfall (94 per cent) announced a day earlier by private weather forecaster Skymet, the difference is only marginal, which, for all practical purposes, is insignificant. What matters is not the total precipitation but its spread over time and space. Even deficient rainfall, if evenly distributed, can prove more rewarding than an ill-distributed normal or above-normal rainfall. Actually, only a fraction of the total rainwater is utilised for agriculture and other purposes, or is conserved in the surface and undergro

Or