Monday, May 12, 2025 | 10:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Multiple possibilities: US-China agreement marks a new beginning

Multiple possibilities: US-China agreement marks a new beginning

Both countries had reasons to come to an agreement. Chinese factories have seen a clear reduction in demand for their goods, driven by the closure of the markets in the United States

Trump tariff rollback, US smartphone import tariffs, India China iPhone exports, Apple iPhone assembly India, US Customs tariff exemption, India mobile exports US, China fentanyl trade tariffs, Apple Inc export markets, zero duty mobile exports India
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

American President Donald Trump has arranged a 90-day pause in his trade war with China. The two countries have indicated that the very high tariffs they had placed on each other’s imports would be sharply reduced in anticipation of a broader trade deal. It should be remembered that when Mr Trump announced the 90-day pause on his long list of retributive levies — not reciprocal, for they were not based on the other country’s tariff schedule — mainland China was excluded from the list. Imports from the country were also subject to significantly higher tariffs than the others, totalling about
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment United States China Trump tariffs trade

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon