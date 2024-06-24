Mutual benefits

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India just a fortnight after she attended the third inauguration of Narendra Modi’s prime ministership underlined the mutuality of geopolitical interests between the two neighbours that enjoy deep historical links and cordial relations despite blips over a Teesta river water-sharing agreement and the issue of illegal immigration. Ms Hasina is the first foreign leader to visit India after the formation of the new government in New Delhi. Recently sworn in for a historic fifth term as Prime Minister, Ms Hasina is seeking to rebalance Bangladesh’s asymmetric relations with China, and