Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nato @ 75

The transatlantic alliance seeks a global role

NATO
Premium

NATO

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato), the world’s largest peacetime military alliance, turns 75 today (April 4), it faces challenges within and beyond its transatlantic borders. The alliance, formed as a security bulwark by 12 countries — the US, Canada, and 10 western European countries — against Soviet expansionism (embodied in the Warsaw Pact), has found growing post-Cold War relevance against the neo-imperialist aims of post-Soviet Russia under Vladimir Putin. Today, Nato has 32 members, and it is no coincidence that the major enlargements occurred in 2004, four years after Mr Putin began his first term. In that year,

Also Read

Global threats

Fire in the dream factory

Poll positions

Digital regulation

Double standards

Integrated framework

Against the flow

Beyond the status quo

A question of propriety

Next phase for RBI

Topics : NATO Business Standard Editorial Comment NATO alliance United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeDC vs KKR Live ScoreLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon