Business Standard
Nato's China syndrome

From being a distant threat, Beijing takes centre stage

NATO
(Photo: Reuters)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

Three issues were expected to dominate the 75th anniversary summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) in Washington. They were US President Joe Biden’s health, the war in Ukraine, and the Israel-Hamas conflict. But it was China that ended up dominating proceedings. This was reflected in the final communique with its unprecedented mention of China. The text approved by all 32 Nato members described China as a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war against Ukraine, urged Beijing to “cease” all material and political support to Russia’s military, and highlighted concern about China’s nuclear arsenal and offensive capabilities

Topics : NATO Business Standard Editorial Comment Beijing

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

