New Brics in the wall

On the moon

BRICS countries likely to induct five new members in August summit

Argentina to Iran: Brics leaders agree to admit 6 countries as new members

BRICS Summit 2023: Will adding more bricks to a divided house help?

PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg: Check details here

Will strengthen grouping, says PM Modi as Brics adds 6 countries to group

As was widely expected, the summit of the Brics grouping — consisting, for now, of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — ended with some big news: The announcement that the grouping would be expanded. This was promised in the statement following the last leaders’ meeting, but it had been widely reported that India, in particular, was not completely happy with aspects of the planned expansion. The official word, however, is that subject to certain criteria — new countries will be permitted to join the grouping. The first such list of countries consists of Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates,

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com