Next level in AI

Multiple new media reports indicate OpenAI may have been on the brink of a new breakthrough when Sam Altman was sacked as chief executive officer. A new algorithm codenamed “Q*” (pronounced Q star) was being discussed internally. Some experts say it has the potential to “end existence” because it may be actually capable of abstract reasoning. Not much is known about the new AI model. Q* could be named thus because it mixes two known techniques of artificial intelligence (AI) training called “Q learning” and “A*”. It is rumoured that this can solve mathematical problems of up to high-school standards with 100 per cent accuracy, which is a significant advance over previous AI models like ChatGPT-4, which has around 70

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com