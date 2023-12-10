Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Next level in AI

Artificial general intelligence will pose a new set of challenges

OpenAI, artificial intelligence
Premium

Illustration: BINAY SINHA

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Multiple new media reports indicate OpenAI may have been on the brink of a new breakthrough when Sam Altman was sacked as chief executive officer. A new algorithm codenamed “Q*” (pronounced Q star) was being discussed internally. Some experts say it has the potential to “end existence” because it may be actually capable of abstract reasoning. Not much is known about the new AI model. Q* could be named thus because it mixes two known techniques of artificial intelligence (AI) training called “Q learning” and “A*”. It is rumoured that this can solve mathematical problems of up to high-school standards with 100 per cent accuracy, which is a significant advance over previous AI models like ChatGPT-4, which has around 70

Also Read

Sam Altman to return as CEO of OpenAI; new interim board announced

CEO Sam Altman fires OpenAI Board that sacked him last week

The New York Times is considering legal action against OpenAI. Here's why

'Hurt and angry': Sam Altman opens up about OpenAI board's failed coup

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to join Microsoft, announces Satya Nadella

Encouraging outlook

Positive signs

A new start in J&K

A persistent social crisis

The future of INDIA

Topics : Artificial intelligence Business Standard Editorial Comment

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon