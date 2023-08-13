No confidence booster

Politics is indeed where the people are, and so was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a day after the monsoon session of Parliament concluded on Friday, milling with his constituents in Wayanad, his first visit to his Lok Sabha constituency after a Supreme Court order helped restore his membership. Perplexing, however, was the conduct of Mr Gandhi and the rest of the Opposition in Parliament during the monsoon session, much of which they boycotted as the government ensured the passage of over 20 Bills, almost all without any substantive debate.

The no-confidence motion, which the Opposition, the Indian National Develop