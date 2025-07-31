Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 12:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No deal: Trump's tariffs have increased uncertainty for Indian economy

No deal: Trump's tariffs have increased uncertainty for Indian economy

The announcement is clearly damaging for Indian exporters, along with the Indian government. For some time, it appeared that India was making progress on a trade deal with the US

To be fair, from India’s point of view, the way Mr Trump got other countries to agree on trade deals was problematic. | (Photo: PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 12:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The prolonged discussions had raised fears that India and the United States (US) may not be able to reach a mutually beneficial trade deal before the August 1 deadline. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced India would pay a 25 per cent tariff on exports to America from August 1. Aside from the headline tariff rate, Mr Trump’s overall message, posted on Truth Social, was not encouraging. In addition to his usual stance that India has high tariffs and the US has done relatively less business here, he  mixed up the issue with India’s oil imports from Russia. The
