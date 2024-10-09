Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Nobel sparks debate as AI pioneers honoured for neural nets, not physics

Nobel sparks debate as AI pioneers honoured for neural nets, not physics

Honoured for neural nets, Hopfield and Hinton's Nobel raises questions on awarding contributions outside traditional physics

John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton
Premium

John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2024 Nobel Prize for physics has been awarded to two living legends of computer science. John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton were pioneers in conceptualising neural nets. They separately wrote seminal papers that led to the establishment of the field of machine learning (ML), which is foundational to the development of artificial intelligence (AI). However, as even the prize citation makes clear, while the two awardees used tools adapted from physics to create neural nets and drive research in ML, they did not directly make contributions to the discipline of physics. This is why the award has
Topics : Nobel Prize Artificial intelligence Business Standard Editorial Comment

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon