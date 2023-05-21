close

Outreach at Hiroshima

Calibrated diplomacy stood India in good stead

Business Standard Editorial Comment
PM Modi, bust of Mahatma Gandhi, Hiroshima
PM Narendra Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima

3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
India holds the presidency of two important inter-governmental forums this year — the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the much larger Group of 20 — for which the leaders’ summits are scheduled for July and September, respectively. Set against this background, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the outreach sessions of the 49th G7 summit in Hiroshima over May 19 to 21, was significant in terms of establishing credible positions for Asia (in the absence of China) and the Global South vis-à-vis the seven rich Western powers of the G7. Inevitably, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine dominated the discourse — the G7 Hiroshima Leaders’ Communique prominently reflected this concern. In this respect, India’s independent diplomatic position could well have been a major point of contention. It is notable, however, that pre-summit protests from the European Union over India’s exports of petroleum products refin
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Shanghai Cooperation Organisation G7 summit G20 summit

First Published: May 21 2023 | 10:01 PM IST

