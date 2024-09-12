PM E-DRIVE, eBus Sewa: How the schemes may help accelerate EV adoption

To promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country, which is crucial for reducing carbon emission, the Union Cabinet approved two schemes on Wednesday with an allocation of over Rs 14,000 crore. The PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme with an allocation of Rs 10,900 crore over two years will replace the earlier Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, which started in 2015 with an initial allocation of Rs 900 crore. The second version of the scheme, which ended last financial year, had a Budget