Power planning: Proactive management key to preventing shortages

With early heatwaves hitting parts of India this year and the India Meteorological Department predicting the possibility of even more intense heat than in 2024, which was the hottest on record, the demand for power is expected to touch new highs this summer. According to a report in the The Indian Express, the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) has warned that the demand-supply gap could touch 15-20 Gw during May and June, especially during “non-solar” hours. The Grid Controller of India, the NLDC’s parent organisation, has predicted a one-in-three chance of a shortfall in May alone. The government is