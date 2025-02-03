Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Prepare to bargain: India must create a strategy to deal with US tariffs

Prepare to bargain: India must create a strategy to deal with US tariffs

The tariffs on Canada and Mexico are so high precisely because the President will want to sort out a favourable deal with these two neighbours as soon as possible

Donald Trump, Trump
Premium

President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While on the campaign trail last year, American President Donald Trump had declared “tariff” was “his favourite word”. Since taking office in January, he has moved swiftly on all aspects of his agenda — and so it should come as no surprise that it has been announced that, from the end of this week, the United States will impose tariffs of 25 per cent on goods imported from its neighbouring nations of Canada and Mexico, as well as 10 per cent on those from China. At the time of going to the press, Mr Trump was holding negotiations with the
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Donald Trump

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon