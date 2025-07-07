Monday, July 07, 2025 | 10:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Presidential promises: Donald Trump swiftly implements his budget agenda

Presidential promises: Donald Trump swiftly implements his budget agenda

Mr Musk, and other critics of the Budget Bill, are concerned in particular about the risk of rising debt levels in the US

US President Donald Trump
premium

US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States (US) Congress stayed up late last Thursday passing President Donald Trump’s signature new legislation, the “Big Beautiful Bill”, and on Friday Mr Trump signed it into law. The new Bill reworks taxes and expenditure and restructures the multi-trillion-dollar US federal Budget. While some of its implications are relatively minor implementations of Mr Trump’s campaign promises — for example, it cancels taxes on tips — some are far more wide-ranging. Most importantly, however, it continues the tax cuts that Mr Trump had put in place in his first term as President. The $4.5 trillion tax-cut giveaway over 10
Topics : Donald Trump Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion US President
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon