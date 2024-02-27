Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Private participation

The space sector has opportunities for India

space tech, space startups, ISRO, India space mission, space tourism, space tech
Premium

Representative Picture

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday revealed the names of four astronauts who have been selected for the Gaganyaan mission. This came shortly after the Union Cabinet’s decision to approve 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the space sector to enhance activity. The recent amendment to the FDI policy is in line with the vision and strategy outlined in the Indian Space Policy 2023. According to the recent decision, firms in satellite manufacturing and operation, satellite data products and ground segment, and user segment can get FDI up to 74 per cent under the automatic route. For the

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Mission to Venus already configured: Isro chairman post Chandrayaan-3 plans

All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun

Isro completes human rating of CE20 cryogenic engine for Gaganyaan mission

XPoSat launch: 7 things to know about Isro's mission to study black holes

Poised for lift-off: The India's banking system is in a sweet spot

Laboured arguments

Consumption shift

Munich AI accord

Red signal for green dilution

Topics : ISRO Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Space startup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon