Private participation

Over the past five years or so, “indigenisation” has been a major aim of India’s defence procurement policy. There are good reasons for such an effort in any country, including India. It is important, particularly in an increasingly unsafe world, to have as much control as possible over essential weapons platforms and materiel. Reducing the amount of foreign exchange spent on arms and armaments is typically another desirable outcome. Finally, there are good reasons to suppose that expenditure on the domestic defence sector is one of the best ways for a government to stimulate innovation in the