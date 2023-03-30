close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Protecting investors

Sebi's decisions will improve transparency

Business Standard Editorial Comment
Sebi
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us
In its board meeting on Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) decided to launch a facility like “Applications Supported by Blocked Amount” (ASBA) for secondary-market transactio
Or

Also Read

Sebi to issue consultation paper for secondary market ASBA by March

Market regulator Sebi plans simplified BRSR, ESG rating regulations

Brokers fret as secondary market ASBA gains motion with new UPI feature

Sebi moots ASBA-like payment system for secondary market stock trade

Top headlines: RIL's green hydrogen biz, Sebi moots ASBA-like system

Unhealthy controversy

Revisiting regulations

Policy vacuum

Supporting Ukraine

The Belarus bombshell

Topics : SEBI | Sebi board meeting | Business Standard Editorial Comment | stock markets

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

SVB lessons

Illustration
6 min read
Premium

The founder, the spouse, and their start-up

jobs
5 min read
Premium

The green wall

Aravallis
3 min read
Premium

Protecting investors

Sebi
3 min read

3 megatrends that give India a chance to become the world's next factory

Mayank Dhaundiyal
7 min read

Most Popular

View More

3 megatrends that give India a chance to become the world's next factory

Mayank Dhaundiyal
7 min read

Best of BS opinion: Revisiting regulations, short selling, and more

Illustration: Binay Sinha
1 min read
Premium

Protecting investors

Sebi
3 min read
Premium

The green wall

Aravallis
3 min read
Premium

The founder, the spouse, and their start-up

jobs
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon