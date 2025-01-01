Quad cooperation: Balancing power in a shifting Indo-Pacific landscape

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, better known as Quad, evolved from a perceived need to preserve “a free open and inclusive Pacific” in response to China’s territorial assertiveness in the region. It speaks much for its utility that foreign ministers of the four member-nations — the United States (US), India, Australia, and Japan — felt the need to reaffirm the grouping’s steadfast commitment to its aims on December 31, 2024, marking the 20th anniversary of “Quad cooperation”. This term refers to the informal initiative by the four countries to come together and extend assistance to countries affected by the 2004 Tsunami.