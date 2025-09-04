It's raining crises: Cities need urgent plans for climate change impacts

Indian capital New Delhi (and also Delhi), millennium city Gurugram, financial capital Mumbai, Silicon city Bengaluru, and emerging industrial hub Chennai have one thing in common. Every monsoon in the past decade saw these metropolises, all critical centres of economic activity, come to a standstill. The recent flooding and dislocation of daily life in the National Capital Region and of Mumbai is part of this continuum. Municipal authorities are well aware of the widespread misery, deaths, and an erosion of economic value, which these weather events cause. But the glaringly evident solutions appear to elude them.

At first glance, the