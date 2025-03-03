Rising to a crisis: Europe moves towards a stronger security identity

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted a large number of European leaders — as well as his Canadian equivalent — at Lancaster House, London, over the weekend to discuss a path forward for Europe on the Ukrainian crisis. This summit increased in importance after the public, televised breakdown of talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and American President Donald Trump in the Oval Office last week. Mr Trump refused to grant Ukraine any security guarantees. The agenda before Europe’s leaders was to ensure that this did not represent the end of Western support for Ukraine, and that the United