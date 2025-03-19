Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 11:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Risk adjustments: Change on derivatives mkt must be well considered

Risk adjustments: Change on derivatives mkt must be well considered

The mathematical complexity of calculations would increase with the proposed method

BSE
Premium

BSE

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A consultation paper released on February 24 by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) — titled “On Enhancing Trading Convenience and Strengthening Risk Monitoring in Equity Derivatives” — has triggered strong reactions from the Futures Industry Association (FIA). The FIA is a global body that represents many foreign portfolio investors. Sebi proposes to change the methodology for open interest (OI) calculation as well as to revise the position limits on derivatives. It also proposes introducing pre-opening and post-closing sessions for derivatives and outlines eligibility criteria for offering derivatives on indices, which are not benchmark. The FIA claims the
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon