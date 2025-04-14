Monday, April 14, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Road map for efficiency: India must rethink its transport strategy

Road map for efficiency: India must rethink its transport strategy

Proper transport planning can address infrastructure bottlenecks by facilitating larger-scale, pan-Indian connectivity

Transport
Premium

Transport infrastructure is often cited as a binding constraint in raising the country’s growth. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A fragmented approach to transport infrastructure planning is a constraint for economic growth and urbanisation. As this newspaper reported last week, the Union government has proposed to establish an interministerial mechanism for integrated transport planning, which will work in consonance with the Gati Shakti framework and will drive the overall strategy across all modes of transportation, including railways, roads, shipping, and civil aviation. This mechanism is critical to breaking down the silos that currently divide planning and execution across different modes of transport.  Proper transport planning can address infrastructure bottlenecks by facilitating larger-scale, pan-Indian connectivity. Countries like the United
Topics : Editorial Comment Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion transport Waterway transport

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon