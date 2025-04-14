Road map for efficiency: India must rethink its transport strategy

A fragmented approach to transport infrastructure planning is a constraint for economic growth and urbanisation. As this newspaper reported last week, the Union government has proposed to establish an interministerial mechanism for integrated transport planning, which will work in consonance with the Gati Shakti framework and will drive the overall strategy across all modes of transportation, including railways, roads, shipping, and civil aviation. This mechanism is critical to breaking down the silos that currently divide planning and execution across different modes of transport. Proper transport planning can address infrastructure bottlenecks by facilitating larger-scale, pan-Indian connectivity. Countries like the United