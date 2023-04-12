Rules of the game

In the initial stages, three SROs will be notified, and each will include an individual with online gaming industry experience, an individual with experience in promoting the interests of online gaming users, an educationist, a mental health expert

The newly notified online gaming rules and regulations appear to be headed in the right direction but fine-tuning and more careful definitions will be required to avoid ambiguity. The industry will be governed by self-regulatory organisations (SROs) — committees set up to determine if an online game is permissible or not, and these will include a mix of persons with different types of expertise. Games that have addictive or harmful characteristics will not be allowed. Any sort of gambling or “wagering” will be prohibited, but real money games that don’t involve wagering will be possible. Gamers will have the option to leave a game if they hit self-imposed limits in terms of money spent, or time.