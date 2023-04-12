close

Rules of the game

Online gaming regulations need clarity

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
gaming
Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
The newly notified online gaming rules and regulations appear to be headed in the right direction but fine-tuning and more careful definitions will be required to avoid ambiguity. The industry will be governed by self-regulatory organisations (SROs) — committees set up to determine if an online game is permissible or not, and these will include a mix of persons with different types of expertise. Games that have addictive or harmful characteristics will not be allowed. Any sort of gambling or “wagering” will be prohibited, but real money games that don’t involve wagering will be possible. Gamers will have the option to leave a game if they hit self-imposed limits in terms of money spent, or time.
In the initial stages, three SROs will be notified, and each will include an individual with online gaming industry experience, an individual with experience in promoting the interests of online gaming users, an educationist, a mental health expert
online gaming | Online gambling

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

