Safe landing: SpaceX's new capability to improve space exploration

SpaceX on Sunday performed a brief but stunning eight-minute demonstration of a new capability, which has the potential to vastly improve the efficiency of space flight and exploration. The company launched its Starship spacecraft from its facility in Boca Chica, Texas, and after the detachment of the payload spacecraft module, the first-stage “Super Heavy” booster was returned to the launch pad and captured by mechanical arms. The demonstration is conceptually simple: Launch a multi-stage vehicle, and retrieve the first-stage booster after detachment. The booster can then be refuelled and reused. Indeed, SpaceX has been doing this for