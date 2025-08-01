Seeking to turning the tide in Gaza, global community calls out Israel

After months of looking the other way as Israel unleashed an attack against civilians in Gaza, key Western nations have performed a volte face of a kind. In short order, France, the United Kingdom, and Canada have extended conditional recognition of the state of Palestine in September and the two-state solution ahead of the 80th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. In practical terms, the move is symbolic, since the Palestinian state virtually does not exist. But in the larger geopolitical context, this shift has enormous significance in the international community’s stance on Israel. For the first time,