Shaping future trade

The future of the World Trade Organization (WTO) remains deeply uncertain. The possible return of Donald Trump to the White House has concentrated attention, particularly in the West. Mr Trump has made no secret of the fact that he disapproves of the way international trade is currently governed, and that the United States has got a raw deal in it. The change brought by a second Trump term might be overstated, as the current Democratic administration has hardly been pro-trade either — the WTO remains hobbled by the US’ continued veto of new judges to the appellate