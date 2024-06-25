Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shaping future trade

India should prepare for changing dynamics

World Trade Organisation, WTO
Premium

World Trade Organisation (Photo: Reuters)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The future of the World Trade Organization (WTO) remains deeply uncertain. The possible return of Donald Trump to the White House has concentrated attention, particularly in the West. Mr Trump has made no secret of the fact that he disapproves of the way international trade is currently governed, and that the United States has got a raw deal in it. The change brought by a second Trump term might be overstated, as the current Democratic administration has hardly been pro-trade either — the WTO remains hobbled by the US’ continued veto of new judges to the appellate
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Trump on WTO World Trade Organization India trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon