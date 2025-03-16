Shifting to decentralised storage for derisking data and enhancing security

Data without a storage facility is like trying to keep food fresh without a refrigerator. The amount of data created, captured, copied and consumed globally crossed 149 zettabytes last year and is increasing rapidly. In the next five years, data creation is projected to grow to more than 394 zettabytes, according to Statista. (A zettabyte is equivalent to a billion terabytes.)

Storing data efficiently requires a new approach and formats as otherwise traditional methods will be overwhelmed. Organisations like the Filecoin Foundation are leading efforts for decentralised data storage. Filecoin has the world’s largest decentralised storage network, where more than 100