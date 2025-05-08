Signals from HDI ranking: Public delivery of social infra is key weakness

India’s progress three notches up the latest Human Development Index (HDI) offers only modest cause for satisfaction. That is because the country remains in the bottom half of the table of 193 countries, moving from rank 133 in 2022 to 130 in 2023. As the report notes, India remains in the medium human-development category. There are upsides to this story. With its HDI value improving from 0.676 in 2022 to 0.685 in 2023, the report points out that India is on the threshold for high human development, for which the HDI value is at or greater than 0.700. The report