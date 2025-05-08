Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Signals from HDI ranking: Public delivery of social infra is key weakness

Signals from HDI ranking: Public delivery of social infra is key weakness

The key area in which India has recorded progress is life expectancy, which jumped from 58.6 years in 1990 to 72 years in 2023

India is still a developing country with a low per capita income of $2,500, which also camouflages wide income and wealth inequalities. India currently ranks 134th out of 193 countries in the Human Development Index, which is a more accurate measure
The signals from the HDI report, then, are clear and unambiguous. India urgently needs to step up expenditure on the delivery of public social infrastructure so that more citizens down the income ladder have the necessary access to quality education

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

India’s progress three notches up the latest Human Development Index (HDI) offers only modest cause for satisfaction. That is because the country remains in the bottom half of the table of 193 countries, moving from rank 133 in 2022 to 130 in 2023. As the report notes, India remains in the medium human-development category. There are upsides to this story. With its HDI value improving from 0.676 in 2022 to 0.685 in 2023, the report points out that India is on the threshold for high human development, for which the HDI value is at or greater than 0.700. The report
