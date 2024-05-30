Stalemate in Gaza

Seven months since it began, the Israel-Hamas war has reached a stalemate. Though neither of the combatants is nearer to achieving its objectives, Israel’s failures have been magnified because of the disproportionate military power it wields. The Israeli military has reduced Gaza to rubble but is no closer to eliminating Hamas or rescuing Israeli hostages captured by the group during the shock assault in October 2023. Despite attacking Gaza with the most sophisticated weapons supplied by the United States (US) and Europe, 129 Israeli hostages remain captive and most of the Hamas leadership is at large. Rockets fired into Israel