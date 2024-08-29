Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Stationed in space: Recent experience has important lessons for Isro

Stationed in space: Recent experience has important lessons for Isro

The stranding of astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore at ISS until February 2025 highlights the challenges involved in manned space missions

India has more than 100 space technology startups and most were founded in the past five years. It owns 55 active space assets that include communication, meteorological and Earth observation satellites. According to a report by Tracxn, a market inte
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

The stranding of astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore at the International Space Station (ISS) until February 2025 highlights the challenges involved in manned space missions. This highly experienced duo travelled to the ISS on the Boeing Starliner in early June. Their mission was supposed to last eight days. The Starliner had already negotiated two launches, but it was the first manned mission. Problems with its thrusters made docking difficult, and it had helium leaks, which added to the risks. While it is possible to return the Starliner to Earth unmanned, the capsule is deemed unsafe to

