Strategic alignment: India joining Pax Silica could secure supply chains

For India, the strategic rationale is evident. China accounts for over 90 per cent of global rare-earth processing capacity. India imports 80-90 per cent of its rare-earth magnets and related materials from Chinese suppliers. Recent export controls and licensing conditions have disrupted domestic automobile and electronics production, underscoring the risks of concentrated dependence. Participation in Pax Silica opens up the possibility of diversified sourcing, processing partnerships, and coordinated stockpiling. The move also aligns with India’s domestic industrial push. The government has approved semiconductor projects worth about ₹1.6 trillion, backed by incentives of around ₹76,000 crore. Fabrication units, compound semiconductor plants, and design initiatives are under way, with global firms such as Micron and domestic players, including the Tata group, committing investment. In the Union Budget 2026-27, the government announced “Rare Earth Corridors” in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, alongside a ₹7,280 crore “Rare Earth Permanent Magnet” scheme aimed at building 6,000 tonnes per annum of integrated magnet capacity. These measures build on the existing capabilities and seek to integrate mining, processing, research, and manufacturing. Pax Silica also extends beyond minerals and chips. It encompasses AI infrastructure, data centres, fibre networks, and foundational models. India’s large digital public infrastructure, an expanding AI market, and a substantial engineering-talent pool strengthen its value proposition within such a framework.