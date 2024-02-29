Strong medicine

The Supreme Court has administered a strong antidote to the chronic problem of misleading medical advertising by restraining Patanjali Ayurved from advertising or marketing its products until further orders. The court has also issued contempt notices to the company’s founder Baba Ramdev and Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna for ignoring previous orders against publishing misleading claims. The allegations against Patanjali were filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in August 2022, following a prominent ad campaign by Patanjali, detailing “misconceptions” spread by the pharma and allopathy industry. Elsewhere, Mr Ramdev, who is a popular and politically influential yoga instructor, had publicly

