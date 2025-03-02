Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Sustainable recovery: The policy challenge is to increase trend growth

Sustainable recovery: The policy challenge is to increase trend growth

In recent years, government capital expenditure has been a key driver of growth and is likely to continue playing this role in the foreseeable future

GDP
Premium

GDP(Photo: Shutterstock)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The gross domestic product (GDP) estimate for the third quarter this financial year, released last week, will ease some near-term policy pressure. The data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed the Indian economy expanded by 6.2 per cent in the October-December (2024) quarter, reversing the growth-rate decline over the past couple of quarters. Along with the quarterly national accounts data, the government released the second advance estimates (SAE) for this financial year, the first revised estimates for 2023-24, and the final estimates for 2022-23. The SAE projected a GDP growth rate of 6.5 for this financial year,
Topics : Editorial Comment Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Sustainable Development Capex GDP

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon