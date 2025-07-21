Targeted intervention: Aiming at low-productivity districts to boost growth

The Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY), recently approved by the Union Cabinet, marks a shift in India’s agricultural policy — from blanket subsidies to targeted, district-level intervention. By focusing on at least one district per state with low productivity, low cropping intensity, and low credit disbursement, this scheme aims to target areas that have been left behind. It places strong emphasis on enhancing agricultural productivity through crop diversification, sustainable practices, improved post-harvest infrastructure and irrigation facilities, and better financial access. Backed by performance-based monitoring through 117 indicators, the scheme signals a clear intent for systemic reform.

Historically, India has