Technology transformation

India should aim to gain from the change

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
AI, ChatGPT, INDIAai
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
The widespread adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to productivity gains along with big changes in employment patterns. A recent study by Goldman Sachs (GS) says about 18 per cent of full-time global employment — amounting to 300 million jobs — could be replaced by AI. The adoption could boost global productivity by 1.5 percentage points over the next 10 years. Over a decade, that would amount to gains of $7 trillion. While India would be among the nations where employment is relatively unaffected, it would also see low productivity gains. Productivity growth may be only 0.7 percentage points while 11-12 per cent of work in India could be automated. This could have worrying implications. Low productivity gains from a new technology may be disappointing while an 11-12 per cent reduction in employment opportunities will have severe implications, given a trend of widespread unemployment and underemployment.
 
Yet the curr
Topics : Artificial intelligence | productivity | India | Technology

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

Technology transformation

