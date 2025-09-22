Tel Aviv's isolation: A two-state solution remains the global consensus

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, on Sunday announced that his country would confer diplomatic recognition on the state of Palestine. His Commonwealth counterparts — from Australia and Canada — also declared that their nations would take a similar step. This is part of an effort that appears to be coordinated primarily by President Emmanuel Macron of France, who this week will announce at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly that his country too is recognising the Palestinian state; two other European nations, Portugal and Belgium, will do so too. Mr Macron is due to