The art of meetings: Cabinet secretary offers progressive suggestions

Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan has opened a fresh front in the campaign for transparency and accessibility in governance. Last week, he wrote to Union secretaries, suggesting that they shed their “perceived reluctance” to interact with people not associated with the government but who may wish to meet them in connection with the work involving their ministries. He pointed out that such meetings had utility in terms of offering insights into “the actual state of affairs in the field” and clarify misunderstandings about government policies or intentions. Most significantly, he suggested, these meetings should take place in the office rather