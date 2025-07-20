Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / The art of meetings: Cabinet secretary offers progressive suggestions

The art of meetings: Cabinet secretary offers progressive suggestions

By encouraging a structured approach to interactions with non-officials, the aim, no doubt, is to make the bureaucracy more proactive and responsive to the needs of the people

S Somanath, Somanath, ISRO Chairman
premium

(Photo: PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan has opened a fresh front in the campaign for transparency and accessibility in governance. Last week, he wrote to Union secretaries, suggesting that they shed their “perceived reluctance” to interact with people not associated with the government but who may wish to meet them in connection with the work involving their ministries. He pointed out that such meetings had utility in terms of offering insights into “the actual state of affairs in the field” and clarify misunderstandings about government policies or intentions. Most significantly, he suggested, these meetings should take place in the office rather
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Cabinet Policy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon